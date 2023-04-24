Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Oleśnica County

Residential properties for sale in Oleśnica County, Poland

gmina Olesnica
1
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Smardzow, Poland
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Smardzow, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000

Properties features in Oleśnica County, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir