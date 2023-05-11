Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Oborniki County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Oborniki County, Poland

gmina Rogozno
3
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room house in Piotrowo, Poland
3 room house
Piotrowo, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€ 142,287
6 room house in Nienawiszcz, Poland
6 room house
Nienawiszcz, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Area 184 m²
€ 85,285
3 room house in Jaracz, Poland
3 room house
Jaracz, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
€ 166,404
6 room house in Rogozno, Poland
6 room house
Rogozno, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Area 155 m²
€ 173,200
House in Kiszewo, Poland
House
Kiszewo, Poland
Area 94 m²
€ 328,861
House in Kiszewo, Poland
House
Kiszewo, Poland
Area 94 m²
€ 328,861

Properties features in Oborniki County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir