Apartments for sale in Nowy Tomyśl County, Poland

8 properties total found
Apartment in Wasowo, Poland
Apartment
Wasowo, Poland
Area 1 008 m²
A construction plot of 1008 m2 for sale, located in the village of Wąsowo at Sadowa Street. …
€21,964
Apartment in Wasowo, Poland
Apartment
Wasowo, Poland
Area 877 m²
I am pleased to present you a unique opportunity to buy a building plot of 877 m2, located i…
€19,110
Apartment in Pachy, Poland
Apartment
Pachy, Poland
Area 2 358 m²
For sale 2 charming plots surrounded by meadows, a forest and a small lake in Pąchy, Miedzic…
€25,058
Apartment in Boruja Koscielna, Poland
Apartment
Boruja Koscielna, Poland
Area 33 900 m²
A beautifully maintained, fenced agricultural plot, armed with electricity and water
€258,536
Apartment in Lwowek, Poland
Apartment
Lwowek, Poland
Area 377 m²
Ladies and Gentlemen, I am pleased to introduce you to the production and commercial buildin…
€98,054
Apartment in gmina Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Apartment
gmina Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Area 220 m²
A wonderful residence for sale. The property is located in the picturesque town of Grubsko (…
€644,977
Apartment in Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Apartment
Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Area 21 834 m²
For sale, land property, undeveloped, located in Nowy Tomyśl,
€1,05M
Apartment in Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Apartment
Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Area 1 428 m²
For sale, land property, undeveloped, located in Nowy Tomyśl,
€68,455

