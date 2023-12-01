Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki County

Residential properties for sale in Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki County, Poland

2 properties total found
Apartment in Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki, Poland
Apartment
Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki, Poland
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/14
Apartments with a view of the picturesque Vistula or the Narew River in a great location in …
€51,064
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki, Poland
Apartment
Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki, Poland
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/6
  An intimate and modern estate near Warsaw, located at ul. Złota in Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki. A…
€63,290
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

Properties features in Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir