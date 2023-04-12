UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Poland
New houses in Poland
All new buildings in Poland
11
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Poland
Residential
Apartment in Poland
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Poland
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Poland
Luxury Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Poland
Shop
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Poland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Residential properties for sale in Poland
apartments
2521
houses
981
New building
Clear all
111 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 163,031
Compact complex in the Ursus district, near park, shopping centers and just 25 minutes from …
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 116,776
We present a new investment project of residential apartments in the cozy neighborhood of Bi…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
20 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 75,110
Investment apartments are alternative form of investment in real estate for rent. Ergonomic …
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 84,791
Apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-5 rooms Wilanow district We present a new prestigious resid…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 78,736
New apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-2-3 rooms in the area of Praga-Południe, ul. Żupnicza …
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 74,049
Apartments for sale in Warsaw district Włochy ul. Popularna We present a new residential co…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 92,125
Modern apartments for sale in Warsaw 2-3-4 rooms Praga-Południe, Gocławek Modern residentia…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 77,117
Apartments for sale in Warsaw in the residential complex Ursus district. We present a new r…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 136,958
For sale in the center of Warsaw in the Wola Nowa complex 2-room apartment 47 sq.m, st. Gole…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 116,178
Magnificent apartments for sale in Warsaw Wilanow district 1-2-3-4 rooms We present the sec…
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 123,371
For sale renovated 3-room apartment 56.97 sq.m Warsaw Białołęka st. Leona Berensona The a…
1 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 65,648
New apartments for sale in the Warsaw suburb Otwock We present a new stage of construction …
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 97,709
Luxury apartments for sale in Warsaw near Galeria Mokotow shopping center We present new …
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 92,738
A modern studio apartment is located in the closed, guarded complex Riviera Park, built in 2…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 113,931
Luxury residential apartment complex in Warsaw Mokotów district This is a unique spa…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
4 Floor
€ 125,080
Investment 1 bedoom apartments for sale in Warsaw with a guaranteed rental income of 7% per …
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
102 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 160,612
Modern houses for sale in the green area of Warsaw Wawer At this stage, houses with an ar…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 77,108
For sale spacious and bright 2-room apartment 38 sq.m Warsaw, Targówek district, st. …
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 173,552
For sale 3-4 room apartments in the Wilanow area of Warsaw We offer for sale ready-made 3 a…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 142,573
Flat for sale in Mokotów district at Aleja Wilanowska Two-room apartment in a deve…
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 157,519
Duplex apartments for sale with private garden in Wawer district Warsaw Wawer is one of t…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 97,752
For sale new, finished 2-room apartment 44.25 sq.m Warsaw district Białołęka inne Trakt Nadw…
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 202,049
Two-bedroom apartment located in the new complex Arche Poloneza. The apartment is spaciou…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 176,268
The Dutch-style apartment is located on 2 of 5 floors in a stylish residential complex…
3 room house
Falenty Duze, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
152 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 182,920
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 137,320
Ulica Skierniewicka (Wola) |33.6 m2 | City Link investment | next to…
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 177,939
Apartment for sale with garden in Praga-Południe district, Gocław, at Optyków street …
6 room house
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
€ 133,909
For sale a spacious 7-room house of 155.89 m2 in the suburbs of Warsaw, on the border with M…
1 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 74,483
New apartments for sale in the Warsaw suburb Otwock We present a new stage of construction …
2 room apartment
Blonie, Poland
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 120,774
The residential complex is located on Mazowiecka Street in Blona, just 8 km from the A2 moto…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Regions with properties for sale
Gdansk
gmina Parzeczew
gmina Lomianki
Piastow
Lomianki
Lubon
gmina Kleszczewo
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna
gmina Lesznowola
gmina Radzymin
gmina Duszniki
Wolomin
gmina Czerwonak
gmina Pobiedziska
gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki
gmina Srem
gmina Oborniki
gmina Rogozno
gmina Steszew
Ostroleka
Properties features in Poland
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map