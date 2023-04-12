Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland

Residential properties for sale in Poland

apartments
2521
houses
981
New building To archive
Clear all
111 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 163,031
Compact complex in the Ursus district, near park, shopping centers and just 25 minutes from …
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 116,776
We present a new investment project of residential apartments in the cozy neighborhood of Bi…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 20 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 75,110
Investment apartments are alternative form of investment in real estate for rent. Ergonomic …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 84,791
Apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-5 rooms Wilanow district We present a new prestigious resid…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 78,736
New apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-2-3 rooms in the area of Praga-Południe, ul. Żupnicza …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 74,049
Apartments for sale in Warsaw district Włochy ul. Popularna We present a new residential co…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 92,125
Modern apartments for sale in Warsaw 2-3-4 rooms Praga-Południe, Gocławek Modern residentia…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 77,117
Apartments for sale in Warsaw in the residential complex Ursus district. We present a new r…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 136,958
For sale in the center of Warsaw in the Wola Nowa complex 2-room apartment 47 sq.m, st. Gole…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 116,178
Magnificent apartments for sale in Warsaw Wilanow district 1-2-3-4 rooms We present the sec…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 123,371
For sale renovated 3-room apartment 56.97 sq.m Warsaw Białołęka st. Leona Berensona The a…
1 room apartmentin Otwock, Poland
1 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 65,648
New apartments for sale in the Warsaw suburb Otwock We present a new stage of construction …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 97,709
Luxury apartments for sale in Warsaw near Galeria Mokotow shopping center We present new …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² Number of floors 4
€ 92,738
A modern studio apartment is located in the closed, guarded complex Riviera Park, built in 2…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 113,931
Luxury residential apartment complex in Warsaw Mokotów district This is a unique spa…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 4 Floor
€ 125,080
Investment 1 bedoom apartments for sale in Warsaw with a guaranteed rental income of 7% per …
4 room housein Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 102 m² Number of floors 3
€ 160,612
Modern houses for sale in the green area of Warsaw Wawer At this stage, houses with an ar…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 77,108
For sale spacious and bright 2-room apartment 38 sq.m Warsaw, Targówek district, st. …
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 173,552
For sale 3-4 room apartments in the Wilanow area of Warsaw We offer for sale ready-made 3 a…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 142,573
Flat for sale in Mokotów district at Aleja Wilanowska Two-room apartment in a deve…
3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 157,519
Duplex apartments for sale with private garden in Wawer district Warsaw Wawer is one of t…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 97,752
For sale new, finished 2-room apartment 44.25 sq.m Warsaw district Białołęka inne Trakt Nadw…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² Number of floors 3
€ 202,049
Two-bedroom apartment located in the new complex Arche Poloneza. The apartment is spaciou…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 176,268
The Dutch-style apartment is located on 2 of 5 floors in a stylish residential complex…
3 room housein Falenty Duze, Poland
3 room house
Falenty Duze, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 182,920
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 137,320
 Ulica Skierniewicka (Wola) |33.6 m2 |  City Link investment |  next to…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² Number of floors 6
€ 177,939
Apartment for sale with garden in Praga-Południe district, Gocław, at Optyków street …
6 room housein gmina Lesznowola, Poland
6 room house
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 133,909
For sale a spacious 7-room house of 155.89 m2 in the suburbs of Warsaw, on the border with M…
1 room apartmentin Otwock, Poland
1 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 74,483
New apartments for sale in the Warsaw suburb Otwock We present a new stage of construction …
2 room apartmentin Blonie, Poland
2 room apartment
Blonie, Poland
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 120,774
The residential complex is located on Mazowiecka Street in Blona, just 8 km from the A2 moto…

Regions with properties for sale

Gdansk
gmina Parzeczew
gmina Lomianki
Piastow
Lomianki
Lubon
gmina Kleszczewo
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna
gmina Lesznowola
gmina Radzymin
gmina Duszniki
Wolomin
gmina Czerwonak
gmina Pobiedziska
gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki
gmina Srem
gmina Oborniki
gmina Rogozno
gmina Steszew
Ostroleka

Properties features in Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir