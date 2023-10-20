Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Międzychód County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Międzychód County, Poland

gmina Miedzychod
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Apartment in Lowyn, Poland
Apartment
Lowyn, Poland
Area 3 032 m²
We are pleased to present you an offer of a beautifully situated habitat plot of approx. 304…
€43,136
4 room apartment in Niemierzewo, Poland
4 room apartment
Niemierzewo, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
I offer for sale a large 4-room apartment located in the village of Niemierzewo located in t…
€39,402
Apartment in Dormowo, Poland
Apartment
Dormowo, Poland
Area 53 m²
We invite you to discover the charm of this unique plot on the picturesque lake in Dormów. T…
€109,230
Apartment in Bialokosz, Poland
Apartment
Bialokosz, Poland
Area 1 258 m²
HIT: build yourself in the Natura 2000 area, only 150 m from Lake Białokoski!
€34,422
Apartment in Muchocin, Poland
Apartment
Muchocin, Poland
Area 952 m²
Buy a recreational plot in a quiet area in Muchocin near. Międzychodu
€17,713
Apartment in Sierakow, Poland
Apartment
Sierakow, Poland
Area 384 m²
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a beautiful, modern detached house in the devel…
€233,126

Properties features in Międzychód County, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir