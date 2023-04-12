Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
8
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 104,498
One-room apartment for sale on the first floor of a five-story building built in 2014. The p…
Studio apartment 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 4 Floor
€ 194,971
Investment apartments for sale in Warsaw with a guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum …
1 room studio apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 183,891
For sale a cozy modern studio with a balcony, furniture and appliances with an area of 30 m2…
1 room studio apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 102,274
One-room apartment for sale on the 5th floor of a 5-storey building. The apartment is intere…
1 room studio apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 96,742
For sale one-room apartment with a balcony (1.72 m2) on the 10th floor of a 10-storey buildi…
1 room studio apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 43/54 Floor
€ 915,000
A unique apartment for sale, located on the 43rd floor of a luxury apartment building design…
1 room studio apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 396,000
For sale, apartment on Ursynov, Warsaw, 101m2, three rooms. An excellent offer is also for i…
1 room studio apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 103,648
A studio apartment for sale in Warsaw's Żoliborz in the Dante investment. The buildin…

Properties features in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir