Realting.com
Poland
Masovian Voivodeship
Multilevel-apartment
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
Warsaw
10
gmina Lomianki
1
Marki
1
12 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
168 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 148,042
For sale a spacious two-level 6-room apartment of 168 m2 with two balconies, an at…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
151 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 179,828
For sale a spacious, bright two-level five-room apartment with an area of 151.13 m2, located…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 188,392
Apartment for sale in the Wawer district at Celulozy street The apartment with an area of…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 201,422
For sale a spacious two-level three-room apartment with a garden area of 95.5 m2, located in…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
132 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 251,748
For sale is a spacious bright two-level four-room apartment with a balcony and a separate to…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 242,440
For sale is a large, bright two-level four-room apartment with a balcony and a wardrobe with…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 211,342
For sale a beautiful two-level four-room apartment with a terrace, a balcony, a fireplace an…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 131,667
For sale 3-room apartment with an attic, with a total area of 58.5 m2, located on …
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
154 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 251,748
For sale is a large, bright two-level four-room apartment with two balconies and a garden wi…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 161,895
For sale is a bright, spacious two-level four-room apartment of 77.14 m2 with a ba…
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 190,217
For sale bright two-level five-room apartment with a balcony and two bathrooms with an area …
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 350,773
For sale a unique duplex apartment with two terraces, Praga-Północ, Stara Praga, Stef…
