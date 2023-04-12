Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
26
gmina Lomianki
3
Lomianki
3
gmina Kampinos
1
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna
1
gmina Michalowice
1
Zabki
1
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 344 m² Number of floors 2
€ 467,606
For sale beautiful modern house 344 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Gruntowa We…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 524,818
For sale house in the forest 257 sq.m. 9 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Lokalna The ho…
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 457,215
For sale in art deco style pre-war house (mansion) 178 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Wawer, st. Oster…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 465 m² Number of floors 1
€ 544,099
For sale on one plot two houses (mansions) 465 sq.m 9 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Sęcz…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 545,205
For sale family house (mansion) 260 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Celulozy Pr…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 306 m² Number of floors 2
€ 514,729
For sale a modern house (mansion) for sale 306 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo district, st. Tk…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 248 m² Number of floors 1
€ 533,833
For sale wonderful house (mansion) 248.67 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Brzostows…
Mansion 2 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 489 m² Number of floors 1
€ 586,352
For sale unique house (mansion) 489 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Przek…
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 1
€ 547,262
For sale comfortable house (mansion) 250 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wesoła district, st. Piaskowa …
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 247 m² Number of floors 1
€ 611,219
For sale house (mansion) 247 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Wiazana For sale on…
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Zabki, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Zabki, Poland
10 Number of rooms 1 bath 356 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,922
For sale for investment house (mansion) 356.4 sq.m 10 rooms suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Pow…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 438 m² Number of floors 1
€ 491,278
For sale a spacious house (mansion) 438.69 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Skwierzy…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 302 m² Number of floors 1
€ 533,833
For sale with a beautiful garden house (mansion) 302 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Rembertów, …
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 701,741
For sale cozy 2-storey house 5 rooms 324.8 sq.m Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Jana Kossakowski…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 360 m² Number of floors 2
€ 525,024
For sale house (mansion) 360 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, Trakt Lubelski The hous…
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 560 m² Number of floors 2
€ 607,210
For sale charming 2-storey house (mansion) 321 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw district Wawer st. Mrowcz…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 386 m² Number of floors 2
€ 682,829
For sale house (mansion) 386.2 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Ochota district, st. Bielska The pres…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 572 m² Number of floors 2
€ 669,585
For sale near the center 2-storey house 572.6 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Ochota district, st. Biel…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 701,741
For sale cozy 2-storey house 5 rooms 324.8 sq.m Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Jana Kossakowski…
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Kepa Okrzewska, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kepa Okrzewska, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 226 m² Number of floors 1
€ 679,575
For sale modern smart house 226.38 sq.m 4 rooms Warszawa, Wilanów district, Kępa Okrz…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 679,731
For sale original house 300 sq.m. 6 rooms suburb of Warsaw Łomianki, st. Bolesława Chrobrego…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 267 m² Number of floors 2
€ 815,627
For sale beautiful house (mansion) 267 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Ros…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 448 m² Number of floors 1
€ 911,836
For sale modern one-storey detached house 448 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw suburb Łomianki Modern…
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Nowa Wies, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Nowa Wies, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 412 m² Number of floors 1
€ 911,836
For sale beautifully furnished house (residence) 411.7 sq.m 5 rooms suburb of Warsaw, Pruszk…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 526 m² Number of floors 1
€ 972,835
For sale handsome house (mansion) 526 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw Bemowo district, st. Slomiana T…
Mansion 5 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 911,836
For sale in an excellent location 3-storey mansion 360 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów …
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 526 m² Number of floors 1
€ 972,835
For sale handsome house (mansion) 526 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw Bemowo district, st. Slomiana T…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 255 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,156,155
For sale modern house (mansion) 254.9 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district The on…
Mansion 4 bedroomsin Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,328,716
For sale elegant house (mansion, wolnostojący) 525 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw suburb Łomianki A …
Mansion 7 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,445,194
For sale 2-storey house (kamenitsa) 665 sq.m 15 rooms Warsaw, Włochy district, st. Cietrzewi…

