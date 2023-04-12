Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

gmina Wolomin
10
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna
8
gmina Lesznowola
7
gmina Radzymin
6
Wolomin
6
gmina Lomianki
5
gmina Nadarzyn
5
Kobylka
5
683 properties total found
4 room housein Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,719
A big house with a garden for sale in Warsaw, Blonie #12694 Contact +48574672833 ( Wha…
4 room housein Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 3
€ 146,047
5-room semi-detached houses for sale in the Warsaw suburb Ząbki We present new townhouses…
4 room housein Jozefoslaw, Poland
4 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 109 m²
€ 152,732
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno , 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Located in…
4 room housein Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 102 m² Number of floors 3
€ 160,612
Modern houses for sale in the green area of Warsaw Wawer At this stage, houses with an ar…
4 room housein Otwock, Poland
4 room house
Otwock, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 146 m² Number of floors 3
€ 151,189
5-room houses for sale in the green suburb of Warsaw Otwock We present a new project of hou…
Housein Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
€ 999
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin gmina Lesznowola, Poland
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m² Number of floors 3
€ 172,973
For sale 7-room new house with a repair of 155.89 m2 in the suburbs of Warsaw, on the border…
3 room townhousein Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Jozefoslaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m² Number of floors 3
€ 139,200
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno, 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Area 109.16…
4 room housein Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 203,926
Beautiful ready to move in house with a large garden and driveway, Marki Struga, Warsaw #…
4 room housein Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 211,662
Big house for sale, 2 minutes from Railway station, Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki #125…
6 room housein gmina Lesznowola, Poland
6 room house
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 133,909
For sale a spacious 7-room house of 155.89 m2 in the suburbs of Warsaw, on the border with M…
3 room housein Falenty Duze, Poland
3 room house
Falenty Duze, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 182,920
3 room housein Warsaw, Poland
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 221,170
5-room houses for sale in the Warsaw suburb Kaputy in a large complex New residential Villa …
3 room housein Kludzienko, Poland
3 room house
Kludzienko, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,774
Residential complex on ul. Cukierkowej w Chrzanów Mały, just 1.5 km from A2 and 20 km…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Marki, Poland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 148 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 201,260
For sale modern 3-room townhouse 148 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki Formally, the property…
3 room housein Warsaw, Poland
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 233,463
A 4-room house with a garden for sale in Warsaw,  Rembertów  #12536 C…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 306,770
For sale modern 5-room townhouse 190 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Zdziarska Mediu…
3 room housein Warsaw, Poland
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 230,115
Modern houses for sale in Warsaw Ursynów district The new complex of houses consis…
5 room housein Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
303 m²
€ 557,006
FREEDOM HOUSE ON A BEAUTIFUL HEADING, IN A quiet and PEACE AREA Only 20 min to the Center | …
8 room housein Warsaw, Poland
8 room house
Warsaw, Poland
270 m²
€ 535,583
For sale a solid, spacious house with an area of 270 m ² located on a beautiful tree lined p…
6 room housein Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
308 m²
€ 641,628
BASIC INFORMATION Single-family house, type twin, 3 floors, plus utility attic and level -1,…
5 room housein Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
188 m²
€ 320,707
For sale a super-maintained semi-detached house with an area of 153 m2, plus 25 m2 of usable…
5 room housein Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
186 m²
€ 404,901
I invite you to OPEN DAY on Saturday, March 11 at 13:00 – 16:00. Lovers of modern interiors …
3 room housein Magdalenka, Poland
3 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 283,842
Dom na sprzedaż umeblowany na granicy z Warszawa Nowa Wola Piaseczno Dom na sprzedaż umeb…
5 room housein Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 225 m² Number of floors 2
€ 469,667
A big house with a garden for sale in Warsaw, Ursynów #12629 Contact +485746728…
3 room housein Warsaw, Poland
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 202 m² Number of floors 3
€ 466,193
We offer you a residential complex consisting of houses in the heart of Mokotow Warsaw. It i…
9 room housein Warsaw, Poland
9 room house
Warsaw, Poland
465 m²
€ 567,718
WAWER ON THE POGRANICZ GOCŁAWIA. Property with the possibility of conducting business activi…
6 room housein Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 338 m² Number of floors 2
€ 516,008
For sale house 338 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, district Ursynow, st. Korowodu The home is 338 m…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m² Number of floors 1
€ 507,511
For sale house (duplex) 240 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Kremowa Of…
7 room housein Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
600 m²
€ 1,478,208
We are pleased to present a unique residence located on a picturesque plot, with a swimming …

