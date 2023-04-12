UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Masovian Voivodeship
Houses
Houses for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
House
Clear all
683 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
183 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,719
A big house with a garden for sale in Warsaw, Blonie #12694 Contact +48574672833 ( Wha…
4 room house
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 146,047
5-room semi-detached houses for sale in the Warsaw suburb Ząbki We present new townhouses…
4 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
109 m²
€ 152,732
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno , 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Located in…
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
102 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 160,612
Modern houses for sale in the green area of Warsaw Wawer At this stage, houses with an ar…
4 room house
Otwock, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
146 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 151,189
5-room houses for sale in the green suburb of Warsaw Otwock We present a new project of hou…
House
Warsaw, Poland
€ 999
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 172,973
For sale 7-room new house with a repair of 155.89 m2 in the suburbs of Warsaw, on the border…
3 room townhouse
Jozefoslaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
109 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 139,200
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno, 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Area 109.16…
4 room house
Marki, Poland
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 203,926
Beautiful ready to move in house with a large garden and driveway, Marki Struga, Warsaw #…
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 211,662
Big house for sale, 2 minutes from Railway station, Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki #125…
6 room house
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
€ 133,909
For sale a spacious 7-room house of 155.89 m2 in the suburbs of Warsaw, on the border with M…
3 room house
Falenty Duze, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
152 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 182,920
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 221,170
5-room houses for sale in the Warsaw suburb Kaputy in a large complex New residential Villa …
3 room house
Kludzienko, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,774
Residential complex on ul. Cukierkowej w Chrzanów Mały, just 1.5 km from A2 and 20 km…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
148 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 201,260
For sale modern 3-room townhouse 148 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki Formally, the property…
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 233,463
A 4-room house with a garden for sale in Warsaw, Rembertów #12536 C…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 306,770
For sale modern 5-room townhouse 190 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Zdziarska Mediu…
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
102 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 230,115
Modern houses for sale in Warsaw Ursynów district The new complex of houses consis…
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
303 m²
€ 557,006
FREEDOM HOUSE ON A BEAUTIFUL HEADING, IN A quiet and PEACE AREA Only 20 min to the Center | …
8 room house
Warsaw, Poland
270 m²
€ 535,583
For sale a solid, spacious house with an area of 270 m ² located on a beautiful tree lined p…
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
308 m²
€ 641,628
BASIC INFORMATION Single-family house, type twin, 3 floors, plus utility attic and level -1,…
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
188 m²
€ 320,707
For sale a super-maintained semi-detached house with an area of 153 m2, plus 25 m2 of usable…
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
186 m²
€ 404,901
I invite you to OPEN DAY on Saturday, March 11 at 13:00 – 16:00. Lovers of modern interiors …
3 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
166 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 283,842
Dom na sprzedaż umeblowany na granicy z Warszawa Nowa Wola Piaseczno Dom na sprzedaż umeb…
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
225 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 469,667
A big house with a garden for sale in Warsaw, Ursynów #12629 Contact +485746728…
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
202 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 466,193
We offer you a residential complex consisting of houses in the heart of Mokotow Warsaw. It i…
9 room house
Warsaw, Poland
465 m²
€ 567,718
WAWER ON THE POGRANICZ GOCŁAWIA. Property with the possibility of conducting business activi…
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
338 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 516,008
For sale house 338 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, district Ursynow, st. Korowodu The home is 338 m…
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 507,511
For sale house (duplex) 240 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Kremowa Of…
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
600 m²
€ 1,478,208
We are pleased to present a unique residence located on a picturesque plot, with a swimming …
