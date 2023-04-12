Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

19 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m² Number of floors 1
€ 507,511
For sale house (duplex) 240 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Kremowa Of…
Duplex 9 roomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 9 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 613,352
For sale as an office house (half a house, półbliźniak) 280 sq.m 9 rooms Warsaw, dist…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 264 m² Number of floors 2
€ 629,453
For sale 2-storey house (half-house) 264 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Kormoran…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 270 m² Number of floors 2
€ 538,803
For sale house (duplex) 270 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Niedźwiedzia …
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 615,416
For sale house with a garage and a garden (half a house) 325 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Praga-Połu…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 669,585
For sale an elegant house 360 ​​sq.m. 7 rooms near a park with ponds Warsaw, Włochy, st. Tom…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 271 m² Number of floors 1
€ 654,243
For sale ideal family house (half-house) 271 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo district, st. Miej…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Czarnow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Czarnow, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 395 m² Number of floors 2
€ 699,839
For sale 2-storey house 395.14 sq.m. 6 rooms suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. ks. Marka T…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 218 m² Number of floors 2
€ 606,926
For sale modern house (duplex) 217.94 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Komf…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 231 m² Number of floors 1
€ 613,364
For sale a modern house (half a house) 231 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st…
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Bielawa, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bielawa, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 649,758
For sale 2-storey house (bliźniak) 250 sq.m 9 rooms in the suburbs of Warsaw, Konstancin-Jez…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 305 m² Number of floors 2
€ 977,117
For sale renovated house (duplex) 305 sq.m. 9 rooms Warsaw district Mokotów st. Czern…
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 360 m² Number of floors 2
€ 871,310
For sale designer 2-storey house (half of the house) 360 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów…
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,005,932
For sale two-storey house (duplex) 290 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Cho…
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,339,901
For sale beautiful 3-storey house (half of the house) 280 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, Mokotó…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 321,812
Nieruchomość: połówka bliźniaka w miejscowości Łazy obok Magdalenki  185 m2 …
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 156,079
We speak English // Не потрібний дозвіл МСВ Польщі // Розмовляємо україньською мовою // …
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 468,238
Polish version below // Розмовляємо україньскою мовою // Мы говорим на русском Property: ha…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 177 m² Number of floors 2
€ 409,949
Semi-detached house in Konstancin Jeziorna || near 177 m2, 2 floors || privat garden near 25…

