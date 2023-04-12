Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

gmina Michalowice
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nowa Wies, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nowa Wies, Poland
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 491 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,108
A wide spectrum of possibilities in the Michałowice commune, który borders with Prusz…

Properties features in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir