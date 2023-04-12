Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Piaseczno
14
Pruszkow
10
Piastow
8
Otwock
6
gmina Lomianki
5
gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki
5
Ozarow Mazowiecki
5
Lomianki
4
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 25/30 Floor
€ 574,758
New apartment for sale in the very center of Warsaw, st. Zlota. The apartments are locate…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 35/30 Floor
€ 852,557
New apartment for sale in the very center of Warsaw, st. Zlota, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. …

Properties features in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir