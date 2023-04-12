Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
1581
Zabki
29
Marki
26
gmina Piaseczno
20
Piaseczno
14
Pruszkow
10
Piastow
8
Otwock
6
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 275,278
CHECK WIRTUAL WALK! PRIVATE OFFER! 58sq apartment located in a new building at Stawki …
2 room apartmentin Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 82,231
For sale quiet 3-room apartment 47.12 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocinskiego …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 51,932
For sale сheap 1-room apartment 31 sq.m Warsaw, Rembertów district One-room apartm…
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 5
€ 75,637
For sale well-groomed 2-room apartment 41.49 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Koper…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 78,736
New apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-2-3 rooms in the area of Praga-Południe, ul. Żupnicza …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² Number of floors 4
€ 70,699
For sale for renovation 2-room apartment 31.77 sq.m Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Gro…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 74,049
Apartments for sale in Warsaw district Włochy ul. Popularna We present a new residential co…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 76,595
For sale large 2-room apartment Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gorna Droga Bright, sunny 2-r…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 73,697
For sale near the metro 2-room apartment 37.56 sq.m Warsaw, Targówek district, st. Re…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 88,460
For sale 2-room apartment 50.48 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Piastów, st. Piotra Wy…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² Number of floors 3
€ 86,401
For sale near the metro 2-room apartment 37.4 sq.m Warsaw, Wola district, st. Pustola The…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 89,044
For sale comfortable 2-room apartment 44.6 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Aluzyjna …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 79,608
For sale in the center of Warsaw cozy 1-room apartment 22 sq.m, Śródmieście district,…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 89,146
Nice and quiet 1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Wola. #12297 Contact +48574672833&n…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 89,895
For sale in a residential complex 2-room apartment 46.5 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gor…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 89,002
For sale 2-room apartment 45.7 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Modlinska One-bedroom…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² Number of floors 2
€ 66,331
For sale cheap 2-room apartment 30.27 sq.m Warsaw, Włochy district, st. Tumska Two-room a…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² Number of floors 3
€ 71,422
For sale well-maintained inexpensive 1-room apartment 31.61 sq.m Warsaw, Białołęka, st. Pomo…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 86,223
For sale under finishing studio 37.54 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Przy Forcie The pr…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 89,002
Продається 2-кімнатна квартира 39,56 кв.м з кондиціонером, Варшава, район Białołęka, вул. Po…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 69,756
For sale a compact one-room apartment with a separate kitchen area of 26 m2, located on the …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 76,595
For sale cheap 1-room apartment Warsaw, Białołęka district, st. Gioacchino Rossiniego The…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 97,193
2-room apartment for sale 42 sq.m Warsaw, Włochy district, street. Obrony Robotników The ap…
1 room apartmentin Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 70,405
For sale after renovation 1-room apartment 23.69 sq.m, Warsaw suburb Piastów, st. Zlo…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² Number of floors 4
€ 68,980
For sale cheap 1-room apartment for sale 29.31 sq.m. Warsaw, Praga-Południe district, st. Gr…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 86,163
For sale cozy 2-room apartment with an area of ​​34 sq.m Warsaw, Praga-Północ, st. Ja…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 91,807
2-room apartment with investment potential for sale in Warsaw, Bielany #12650 Contact …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 89,823
For sale under renovation 2-room apartment 44.4 sq.m Warsaw, Praga-Południe district, st. Um…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 92,125
Modern apartments for sale in Warsaw 2-3-4 rooms Praga-Południe, Gocławek Modern residentia…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² Number of floors 7
€ 84,125
For sale in a closed complex 2-room apartment 44.4 sq.m Warsaw district Białołęka st. Aluzyj…

Properties features in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
