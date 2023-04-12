UAE
Realting.com
Poland
Masovian Voivodeship
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
Warsaw
1581
Zabki
29
Marki
26
gmina Piaseczno
20
Piaseczno
14
Pruszkow
10
Piastow
8
Otwock
6
gmina Lomianki
5
gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki
5
Ozarow Mazowiecki
5
gmina Michalowice
4
Lomianki
4
gmina Radzymin
2
gmina Wolomin
2
gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki
1
gmina Lesznowola
1
gmina Nadarzyn
1
gmina Raszyn
1
Wolomin
1
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 275,278
CHECK WIRTUAL WALK! PRIVATE OFFER! 58sq apartment located in a new building at Stawki …
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 82,231
For sale quiet 3-room apartment 47.12 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocinskiego …
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 51,932
For sale сheap 1-room apartment 31 sq.m Warsaw, Rembertów district One-room apartm…
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 75,637
For sale well-groomed 2-room apartment 41.49 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Koper…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 78,736
New apartments for sale in Warsaw 1-2-3 rooms in the area of Praga-Południe, ul. Żupnicza …
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 70,699
For sale for renovation 2-room apartment 31.77 sq.m Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Gro…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 74,049
Apartments for sale in Warsaw district Włochy ul. Popularna We present a new residential co…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 76,595
For sale large 2-room apartment Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gorna Droga Bright, sunny 2-r…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 73,697
For sale near the metro 2-room apartment 37.56 sq.m Warsaw, Targówek district, st. Re…
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 88,460
For sale 2-room apartment 50.48 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Piastów, st. Piotra Wy…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 86,401
For sale near the metro 2-room apartment 37.4 sq.m Warsaw, Wola district, st. Pustola The…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 89,044
For sale comfortable 2-room apartment 44.6 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Aluzyjna …
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
22 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 79,608
For sale in the center of Warsaw cozy 1-room apartment 22 sq.m, Śródmieście district,…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 89,146
Nice and quiet 1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Wola. #12297 Contact +48574672833&n…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 89,895
For sale in a residential complex 2-room apartment 46.5 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Gor…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 89,002
For sale 2-room apartment 45.7 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Modlinska One-bedroom…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 66,331
For sale cheap 2-room apartment 30.27 sq.m Warsaw, Włochy district, st. Tumska Two-room a…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 71,422
For sale well-maintained inexpensive 1-room apartment 31.61 sq.m Warsaw, Białołęka, st. Pomo…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 86,223
For sale under finishing studio 37.54 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Przy Forcie The pr…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 89,002
Продається 2-кімнатна квартира 39,56 кв.м з кондиціонером, Варшава, район Białołęka, вул. Po…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 69,756
For sale a compact one-room apartment with a separate kitchen area of 26 m2, located on the …
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 76,595
For sale cheap 1-room apartment Warsaw, Białołęka district, st. Gioacchino Rossiniego The…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 97,193
2-room apartment for sale 42 sq.m Warsaw, Włochy district, street. Obrony Robotników The ap…
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 70,405
For sale after renovation 1-room apartment 23.69 sq.m, Warsaw suburb Piastów, st. Zlo…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 68,980
For sale cheap 1-room apartment for sale 29.31 sq.m. Warsaw, Praga-Południe district, st. Gr…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 86,163
For sale cozy 2-room apartment with an area of 34 sq.m Warsaw, Praga-Północ, st. Ja…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 91,807
2-room apartment with investment potential for sale in Warsaw, Bielany #12650 Contact …
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
15/15 Floor
€ 89,823
For sale under renovation 2-room apartment 44.4 sq.m Warsaw, Praga-Południe district, st. Um…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 92,125
Modern apartments for sale in Warsaw 2-3-4 rooms Praga-Południe, Gocławek Modern residentia…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 84,125
For sale in a closed complex 2-room apartment 44.4 sq.m Warsaw district Białołęka st. Aluzyj…
