Residential properties for sale in Magdalenka, Poland

5 properties total found
6 room house in Magdalenka, Poland
6 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 355 m²
€1,02M
4 room house in Magdalenka, Poland
4 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
€332,001
9 room house with balcony in Magdalenka, Poland
9 room house with balcony
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 20
Area 1 300 m²
€963,211
6 room house in Magdalenka, Poland
6 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 395 m²
€1,17M
House in Magdalenka, Poland
House
Magdalenka, Poland
Area 857 m²
€1,31M
