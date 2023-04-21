Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

Wroclaw
6
gmina Wisznia Mala
2
Legnica
1
House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room house in Legnica, Poland
3 room house
Legnica, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 326,533
Great house with terrace for sale in Warsaw, Wawer #12558 Contact +48574672833 ( Whats…
6 room house in Wroclaw, Poland
6 room house
Wroclaw, Poland
216 m²
€ 228,310
House in Wroclaw, Poland
House
Wroclaw, Poland
320 m²
€ 761,033
House in Ligota Piekna, Poland
House
Ligota Piekna, Poland
300 m²
€ 782,777
4 room house in Wroclaw, Poland
4 room house
Wroclaw, Poland
104 m²
€ 293,541
FOR SALE: An extreme terraced house located in the Jagodno estate in the Krzyki district. Th…
5 room house in Wroclaw, Poland
5 room house
Wroclaw, Poland
319 m²
€ 337,029
5 room house in Wroclaw, Poland
5 room house
Wroclaw, Poland
200 m²
€ 271,797
3 room house in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room house
Wroclaw, Poland
78 m²
€ 170,689
5 room house in Ligota Piekna, Poland
5 room house
Ligota Piekna, Poland
180 m²
€ 293,541

Properties features in Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go