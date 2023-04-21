Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

Wroclaw
57
gmina Sobotka
2
gmina Dlugoleka
1
gmina Zabkowice Slaskie
1
Zabkowice Slaskie
1
61 property total found
2 room apartment in Zabkowice Slaskie, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabkowice Slaskie, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 4
€ 107,669
Well lit 3 room apartment for sale in Warsaw #12308 Contact +48574672833 ( WhatsApp , …
4 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
84 m²
€ 171,559
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
71 m²
€ 141,335
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
71 m²
€ 147,640
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
62 m²
€ 121,765
4 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
83 m²
€ 147,640
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
48 m²
€ 112,850
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
68 m²
€ 291,367
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
47 m²
€ 100,021
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
57 m²
€ 76,103
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
44 m²
€ 127,201
4 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
73 m²
€ 113,068
4 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
61 m²
€ 136,986
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 147,640
4 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
85 m²
€ 210,915
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
54 m²
€ 108,502
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
65 m²
€ 136,768
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
58 m²
€ 105,240
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
63 m²
€ 146,771
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
66 m²
€ 125,027
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
56 m²
€ 127,245
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
69 m²
€ 120,026
4 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
83 m²
€ 147,640
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
47 m²
€ 85,888
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 105,457
It is pleased to present to you a 2-room apartment located in a quiet and safe area of Lipa …
3 room apartment in Trestno, Poland
3 room apartment
Trestno, Poland
49 m²
€ 101,978
It is pleased to present to you a 3-room apartment located in a quiet and safe district of K…
4 room apartment in Sliwice, Poland
4 room apartment
Sliwice, Poland
65 m²
€ 180,256
For sale 4 rooms, 2 levels, terrace and parking space. Apartment located in Wrocławskie Maśl…
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 134,812
For sale 2-room apartment, 52.58 m2, 1st floor, ul. Maślicka. large living room with open ki…
2 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
53 m²
€ 101,109
A bright and spacious apartment, located at ul. Wilanowska 63 in Wrocław. Fully furnished, r…
3 room apartment in Wroclaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
56 m²
€ 145,683

