Studios for Sale in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland

1 room studio apartment in Pabianice, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Pabianice, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Studio flat for sale in the city centre of Lodz. Size 28,17m2 Facing North Floor: 1st floor…
€65,450
1 room studio apartment in Pabianice, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Pabianice, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Studio flat for sale in the city centre of Lodz. Size 31,29m2 Facing North Floor: 1st floor…
€70,047
1 room studio apartment in Koluszki, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Koluszki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
For sale, studio flat ready to move in, The investment is located in the very center of Lod…
€69,828
1 room studio apartment in Zloczew, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Zloczew, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
We offer an apartment for sale in a restored tenement house of Reinhold Finster, one of the…
€80,992

