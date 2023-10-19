Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Łódź Voivodeship
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Lodz, Poland
Mansion 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a unique, historic manor house in the buffer zone of the Landscape Park located i…
€1,54M

Properties features in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir