Realting.com
Poland
Lesser Poland Voivodeship
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
gmina Kamienica
1
gmina Zabierzow
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 329,440
For sale with a garden and a garage 4-room apartment 93.09 sq.m Warsaw, Wilanów distr…
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 155,002
For sale a modern 3-room apartment 64.8 sq.m Warsaw, Białołęka district, st. Skarbka z G&oac…
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
10/15 Floor
€ 256,018
The apartment is located next to the former Fabryka Norblina and Browarami Warszawskimi. …
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 153,010
For sale large 3-room apartment 78.35 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Mlynarska Th…
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
108 m²
€ 322,015
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 217,579
5-room houses for sale in the Warsaw suburb Kaputy in a large complex New residential Villa …
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
87 m²
€ 341,336
Absolutely unique 4-room apartment in WARZELNI on Majakowski Street! If you are looking for …
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 130,036
2-room apartment for sale in Warsaw, Ursus #12697 Contact +48574672833 ( WhatsApp , Vi…
House
Nowina, Poland
80 m²
€ 41,862
SALES OF Czarnków – around, Stajkowo, gm. Lubasz Plot of land with an area of 3100 m2 ( prop…
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
2 Floor
€ 197,313
Are you looking for a place to live where you have everything at hand? Do you value the pos…
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
84 m²
€ 289,814
Prague / Ząbkowska, unique loft, 84m2, individual arrangement, 2 bathrooms, historic tenemen…
5 room apartment
gmina Lomianki, Poland
5 Number of rooms
121 m²
€ 259,728
