Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lesser Poland Voivodeship

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

gmina Kamienica
1
gmina Zabierzow
1
Krakow
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

8 room house in Mrozy, Poland
8 room house
Mrozy, Poland
8 Number of rooms 1 170 m²
€ 392,613
3 room apartment in Glowna, Poland
3 room apartment
Glowna, Poland
88 m²
€ 53,455
3-room apartment with an area of 88.3m2, is located on the 1st floor in a 1 storey building …
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 112,080
For sale 3-room apartment with a loggia on the 5th floor in a 9-storey building built in 201…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 114,593
-room apartments are located on the first floor of a three-storey house built in 2010. The c…
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 1 Floor
€ 196,306
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 2 Floor
€ 199,125
3 room apartment in gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
3 room apartment
gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 104 m² 2 Floor
€ 134,898
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 5/11 Floor
€ 288,555
The apartment is located in the building of the residential complex "Ostródzka&q…
4 room house in Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 789,983
Comfortable non-volatile 5-room house for sale 206 sq.m Warsaw, Mokotów, st. Kobylańs…
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 167,256
For sale spacious and bright 3-room apartment 84.9 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Ryżowa …
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 500,846
Furnished, bright and spacious 4-room apartment in Warsaw, Mokotow #12295 Contact +485…
4 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
76 m²
€ 166,375

Properties features in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir