Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Lesser Poland Voivodeship
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
gmina Kamienica
1
gmina Zabierzow
1
Krakow
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area
8 room house
Mrozy, Poland
8 Number of rooms
1 170 m²
€ 392,613
3 room apartment
Glowna, Poland
88 m²
€ 53,455
3-room apartment with an area of 88.3m2, is located on the 1st floor in a 1 storey building …
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 112,080
For sale 3-room apartment with a loggia on the 5th floor in a 9-storey building built in 201…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 114,593
-room apartments are located on the first floor of a three-storey house built in 2010. The c…
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
1 Floor
€ 196,306
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
2 Floor
€ 199,125
3 room apartment
gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
104 m²
2 Floor
€ 134,898
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
5/11 Floor
€ 288,555
The apartment is located in the building of the residential complex "Ostródzka&q…
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
206 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 789,983
Comfortable non-volatile 5-room house for sale 206 sq.m Warsaw, Mokotów, st. Kobylańs…
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 167,256
For sale spacious and bright 3-room apartment 84.9 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Ryżowa …
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 500,846
Furnished, bright and spacious 4-room apartment in Warsaw, Mokotow #12295 Contact +485…
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
76 m²
€ 166,375
