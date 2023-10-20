Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Lesser Poland Voivodeship
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Kobylany, Poland
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Kobylany, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an open shell with a usable area of 400 m2, right next to the Kobylańska…
€322,393
6 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage in Pogorska Wola, Poland
6 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
Pogorska Wola, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale, a beautiful detached house with a large garden, garage and workshop on a plot of 1…
€202,483
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with Online tour in Olszowice, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with Online tour
Olszowice, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you the property for sale near Forest, the design process of the property was gui…
€149,241
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pisary, Poland
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pisary, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful house in excellent condition, located in the buffer zone of Krakow's va…
€515,541
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view in Szczawa, Poland
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view
Szczawa, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 334 m²
Floor 2/2
Are you looking for the perfect place to live and work remotely? Or maybe an incredibly posi…
€474,079

Properties features in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir