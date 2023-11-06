Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Lesser Poland Voivodeship
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Krakow, Poland
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€445,548

Properties features in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir