Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Legnica
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Legnica, Poland

Legnica
1
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room housein Legnica, Poland
3 room house
Legnica, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 326,322
Great house with terrace for sale in Warsaw, Wawer #12558 Contact +48574672833 ( Whats…

Properties features in Legnica, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go