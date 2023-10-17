Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

24 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
€437
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Sounds like a fantastic offer – take a look !!!  — exclusive offer —
€106,655
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 188 m²
HOUSE WITH A POTENTIAL
€251,338
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
I recommend for sale a 2-room apartment in a quiet area, in the Upland estate in Bydgoszcz. …
€65,348
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 2 248 m²
Plot for sale for production, services, storage. The property is located in an industrial ar…
€108,185
Apartment in Maksymilianowo, Poland
Apartment
Maksymilianowo, Poland
Area 109 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a semi-detached house located in Maks…
€100,535
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 987 m²
Two building plots for single-family housing in a top location
€107,092
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Beautiful apartment in the city center at ul. Jezuicka 24
€105,999
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Are you looking for an apartment to be introduced after a general renovation?
€87,203
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
For sale an investment two-pack (two studio apartments on one land and mortgage register), l…
€74,309
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
For sale a large two-room apartment with an area of 57 m2 located on the high ground floor i…
€109,277
3 room apartment in Torun, Poland
3 room apartment
Torun, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a three-room apartment in Rub…
€82,614
Apartment in Torun, Poland
Apartment
Torun, Poland
Area 1 260 m²
We are pleased to present a beautiful house with a swimming pool, located 15 minutes from th…
€1,07M
Apartment in Brodniczka, Poland
Apartment
Brodniczka, Poland
Area 1 675 m²
I recommend a construction plot in Brodniczka located between Mosina and Śrem. The plot of 1…
€39,537
2 room apartment in Torun, Poland
2 room apartment
Torun, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Good morning, I offer for sale a very nice apartment with an area of 45 sq m. on the second …
€70,016
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 139 m²
For sale a single-family house, free-standing from 1974, which is located on the border of t…
€196,481
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
for sale a 3-room apartment at ul. Cops in Bydgoszcz:
€118,020
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of an atmospheric, three-room apartment …
€62,288
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 80 m²
We present for sale a house that is located on a plot of land with an area of 315 m2. In the…
€95,946
1 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
1 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
For sale a duplex apartment with an area of 42m2 in Bydgoszcz at Flisacka Street. The locati…
€45,896
1 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
1 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a spacious studio apartment located a…
€44,804
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
€46,989
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
€90,700
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Discover the perfect place for a couple! Apartment in a comfortable location in Fordon, at u…
€82,832

