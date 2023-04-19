Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship

Residential properties for sale in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

gmina Zlawies Wielka
1
1 property total found
3 room housein Zarosle Cienkie, Poland
3 room house
Zarosle Cienkie, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 281,686
Functional detached house located in Zaroślo Cienkie near Czarny Błota.Beautiful, peaceful s…

Properties features in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go