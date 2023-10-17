Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Krakow
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Krakow, Poland

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Krakow, Poland
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 7/7
A unique Penthouse with 3 terraces located on the last two floors of a modern building with …
€1,29M

Properties features in Krakow, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir