Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lesser Poland Voivodeship
  4. Kraków County
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Kraków County, Poland

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Pisary, Poland
Villa 4 room villa
Pisary, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 490,817

Properties features in Kraków County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir