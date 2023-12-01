Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Kraków County
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kraków County, Poland

1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with Online tour in Olszowice, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with Online tour
Olszowice, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you the property for sale near Forest, the design process of the property was gui…
€144,262
