  Realting.com
  Residential
  Poland
  Konstancin-Jeziorna
  Houses

Houses for sale in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland

7 properties total found
9 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
9 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
[PL/EN] W głębi malowniczej części Konstancina, otulonej bujną zielenią lasów, znajduje się …
€689,169
5 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
**House Rental Offer in Bielawa**.We are pleased to present to you an exceptional offer of r…
€429,355
5 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 480 m²
Prestige Real Estate prezentuje do sprzedaży:Ta wyjątkowa rezydencja usytuowana jest na pięk…
€2,42M
5 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to this exquisite semi-detached house, nestled within the prestigious Konstancin-Jez…
€660,546
5 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 480 m²
Prestige Real Estate prezentuje do sprzedaży:Ta wyjątkowa rezydencja usytuowana jest na pięk…
€2,46M
5 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
Продается шикарный дом в Варшаве с большим участком земли Konstancin-Jeziorna. Дом построен …
€1,70M
7 room house in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
7 room house
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Nowoczesny i komfortowy dom zlokalizowany na prestiżowym osiedlu "Konstancja" tuz obok szkoł…
€1,45M
