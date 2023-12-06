Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Konin County, Poland

2 properties total found
Apartment in Golina, Poland
Apartment
Golina, Poland
Area 248 m²
€123,174
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Genowefa, Poland
Apartment
Genowefa, Poland
Area 6 900 m²
€29,980
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Konin County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
