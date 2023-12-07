Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Kłodzko County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kłodzko County, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Duszniki-Zdroj, Poland
3 room apartment
Duszniki-Zdroj, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
€50,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Ladek-Zdroj, Poland
Apartment
Ladek-Zdroj, Poland
Area 180 m²
House in Gruszczyna for sale!!! The house is located at Łąkowa Street in Gruszczyn near Pozn…
€348,372
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Dolnik, Poland
Apartment
Dolnik, Poland
Area 899 m²
€16,268
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Kłodzko County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir