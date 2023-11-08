Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Jablonowo Pomorskie

Residential properties for sale in Jablonowo Pomorskie, Poland

1 property total found
4 room apartment in Jablonowo Pomorskie, Poland
4 room apartment
Jablonowo Pomorskie, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
I present you for sale a 4-room apartment located in Brodnica, in a block of flats, on the f…
€66,328
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir