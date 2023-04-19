UAE
Residential properties for sale in Grodzisk Wielkopolski County, Poland
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room house
Otvockiy povyat, Poland
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 233,801
For sale a semi-detached house with an area of 159.6 m2 on a plot of 131.1 m2 located in War…
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 185,249
For sale two-level 4-room apartment 104.99 sq.m Warsaw, Białołęka district, st. Strumykowa …
9 room house
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms
257 m²
€ 518,891
1 room apartment
Otwock, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 65,297
New apartments for sale in the Warsaw suburb Otwock We present a new stage of construction …
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
46 m²
€ 144,427
For sale a two-room apartment on Natolin – 550 m from the metro station. BASIC INFORMATION: …
5 room house
Nowa Wies, Poland
5 Number of rooms
156 m²
€ 213,745
4 room apartment
Wroclaw, Poland
83 m²
€ 146,367
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
34 m²
€ 101,315
I invite you to present the apartment this Saturday after your previous telephone appointmen…
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 332,362
Apartment in the new investment building Dom Development in Mokotowie, near the Morskie Oko …
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 183,906
For sale is a modern, beautiful two-room apartment with a terrace of 69.9 m2, located on the…
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,129,430
House for sale (residence) 600 sq.m. 17 rooms Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Kordeckie…
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
€ 81,104
For sale 2 rooms apartment located at Jezyce Koscielna street. This flat is situated at 4th …
Properties features in Grodzisk Wielkopolski County, Poland
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
