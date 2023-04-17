Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Grodzisk Mazowiecki County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grodzisk Mazowiecki County, Poland

gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki
4
Grodzisk Mazowiecki
1
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room housein Kludzienko, Poland
3 room house
Kludzienko, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,024
Residential complex on ul. Cukierkowej w Chrzanów Mały, just 1.5 km from A2 and 20 km…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,110
We speak English // Не потрібний дозвіл МСВ Польщі // Розмовляємо україньською мовою // …
5 room housein Ksiazenice, Poland
5 room house
Ksiazenice, Poland
5 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 335,597
5 room housein Ksiazenice, Poland
5 room house
Ksiazenice, Poland
5 Number of rooms 377 m²
€ 732,211

Properties features in Grodzisk Mazowiecki County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir