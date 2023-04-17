Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Grodzisk Mazowiecki County

Residential properties for sale in Grodzisk Mazowiecki County, Poland

gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki
5
Grodzisk Mazowiecki
1
5 properties total found
3 room housein Kludzienko, Poland
3 room house
Kludzienko, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,024
Residential complex on ul. Cukierkowej w Chrzanów Mały, just 1.5 km from A2 and 20 km…
3 room apartmentin Kludzienko, Poland
3 room apartment
Kludzienko, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,100
Residential complex on ul. Cukierkowej w Chrzanów Mały, just 1.5 km from A2 and 20 km from W…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,110
We speak English // Не потрібний дозвіл МСВ Польщі // Розмовляємо україньською мовою // …
5 room housein Ksiazenice, Poland
5 room house
Ksiazenice, Poland
5 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 335,597
5 room housein Ksiazenice, Poland
5 room house
Ksiazenice, Poland
5 Number of rooms 377 m²
€ 732,211

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
