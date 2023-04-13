UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Houses
Houses for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland
gmina Kazmierz
4
gmina Szamotuly
4
gmina Szydlowo
3
Szamotuly
3
gmina Dopiewo
2
gmina Gniezno
2
gmina Kiszkowo
2
gmina Krzykosy
2
gmina Lubasz
2
gmina Oborniki
2
gmina Ostrowite
2
gmina Wrzesnia
2
Gniezno
2
gmina Buk
1
gmina Miedzychod
1
gmina Skoki
1
gmina Wronki
1
gmina Wysoka
1
Kalisz
1
Steszew
1
House
206 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Poznan, Poland
160 m²
€ 277,192
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell an extraordinary semi-detached house with a gar…
4 room house
Koninko, Poland
117 m²
€ 204,133
6 room house
Poznan, Poland
278 m²
€ 376,035
For sale a climatic house with twin buildings on Radienista Street in Poznań. If you are loo…
3 room house
Poznan, Poland
74 m²
€ 161,158
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a unique terraced house in Poznań's Plewiska. T…
3 room house
Mrowino, Poland
75 m²
€ 119,687
5 room house
Sikorzyn, Poland
219 m²
€ 84,876
5 room house
Kazmierz, Poland
155 m²
€ 115,819
5 room house
Zbrudzewo, Poland
206 m²
€ 419,010
5 room house
Lubon, Poland
140 m²
€ 207,356
6 room house
Pecna, Poland
249 m²
€ 274,828
Offer in preparation I offer a detached house with a large developed garden for sale. The ho…
3 room house
Lusowo, Poland
90 m²
€ 163,307
I invite you to the ( gm. Dopiewo ). In this town near Poznań, an original and classy finish…
4 room house
Kiekrz, Poland
120 m²
€ 298,679
Free standing for sale up to a total area of 120m2. An undoubted advantage of the offer is a…
4 room house
Niedzwiedziny, Poland
202 m²
€ 251,191
Unique location – in a quiet, beautiful area, surrounded by a forest, on the edge of the Zie…
4 room house
Rumianek, Poland
130 m²
€ 171,687
3 room house
Poznan, Poland
127 m²
€ 225,406
I am pleased to present you the offer of sale of a private house built of brick in 1915, loc…
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
150 m²
€ 182,646
I recommend the offer of a 5-room twin located in Tarnów Podgórny, on Rolna Street. A large,…
4 room house
Sekowo, Poland
128 m²
€ 111,736
I invite you to Sękowa ( gm. Duszniki ), in which there is a cozy house in a quiet area, loc…
4 room house
Poznan, Poland
175 m²
€ 322,316
Detached house with an area of 135m2, plus a basement with an area of ca 40m2, corner plot w…
4 room house
Lipnica, Poland
119 m²
€ 164,381
A one-story detached house for sale. Ready to live. The house is ideal for families with chi…
4 room house
Borowiec, Poland
90 m²
€ 131,075
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a comfortable, atmospheric terraced house. A we…
House
Studzieniec, Poland
539 m²
€ 429,754
I would like to present a unique and charming manor built in 1760 in Studzieniec gm. Rogoźno…
4 room house
Mosina, Poland
171 m²
€ 133,224
For sale a detached house in a quiet and peaceful town near Poznań. LOCATION: Radzewice ( Th…
8 room house
Poznan, Poland
370 m²
€ 290,084
Good morning, for sale we offer you a spacious terraced house in Umultów. Quiet and green su…
3 room house
Augustynow, Poland
116 m²
€ 38,678
For sale, a habitat house from 1929 with an area of 116 m ², located on plot 2,937 m ² by a …
5 room house
Golina, Poland
275 m²
€ 365,291
9 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
270 m²
€ 247,109
4 room house
Mrowino, Poland
90 m²
€ 171,687
For sale: a comfortable semi-detached house with an area of 90 m2, 4 rooms, plot of 251 m2 i…
House
Psary Polskie, Poland
160 m²
€ 152,348
Are you looking for a unconventional home? Interiors that will delight you and your friends?…
4 room house
Czarnkow, Poland
164 m²
€ 62,314
Good morning, I recommend for sale real estate with great investment potential at Sikorskieg…
6 room house
Komorowo, Poland
202 m²
€ 193,282
