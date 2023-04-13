Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Poznan
190
Pila
13
gmina Komorniki
12
gmina Kleszczewo
5
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
5
Swarzedz
4
gmina Mosina
3
gmina Suchy Las
3
4 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
94 m²
€ 257,638
2 room apartmentin Glinka Duchowna, Poland
2 room apartment
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,653
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
45 m²
€ 78,430
4 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
75 m²
€ 199,836
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
49 m²
€ 113,863
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
39 m²
€ 103,141
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
30 m²
€ 72,843
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
47 m²
€ 117,968
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
56 m²
€ 95,620
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
50 m²
€ 107,224
2 room apartmentin Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
2 room apartment
Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
39 m²
€ 71,339
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
74 m²
€ 171,042
1 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
31 m²
€ 97,769
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, today I would like to present an offer to sell studio ap…
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
47 m²
€ 78,000
4 room apartmentin Czerwonak, Poland
4 room apartment
Czerwonak, Poland
77 m²
€ 92,182
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
48 m²
€ 82,728
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a 2-room apartment located in the hou…
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
54 m²
€ 94,331
Would you like to live in a fully scheduled apartment with a nice view and have it close to …
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
37 m²
€ 90,034
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
61 m²
€ 171,687
I recommend the offer of 3 – a peaceful apartment located in Poznań in Jeżyce – ul. Zofia Na…
1 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
32 m²
€ 57,802
Are you looking for a cozy apartment well connected to the city? Are you an investor or just…
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
52 m²
€ 155,528
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
65 m²
€ 132,579
3 room apartmentin Mosina, Poland
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
52 m²
€ 85,951
Good morning! I recommend for sale a furnished three-room apartment with a garden in Mosina …
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
37 m²
€ 79,290
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
38 m²
€ 70,909
4 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
106 m²
€ 206,282
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
64 m²
€ 92,397
3 room apartmentin Kleszczewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
61 m²
€ 105,075
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
45 m²
€ 76,067
3 room apartmentin Tulce, Poland
3 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
50 m²
€ 84,876
For sale a three-room apartment in a new housing estate in Kruszewnia, Swarzędz commune. PRI…

