Residential properties for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

460 properties total found
4 room housein Poznan, Poland
4 room house
Poznan, Poland
160 m²
€ 277,192
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell an extraordinary semi-detached house with a gar…
4 room housein Koninko, Poland
4 room house
Koninko, Poland
117 m²
€ 204,133
6 room housein Poznan, Poland
6 room house
Poznan, Poland
278 m²
€ 376,035
For sale a climatic house with twin buildings on Radienista Street in Poznań. If you are loo…
3 room housein Poznan, Poland
3 room house
Poznan, Poland
74 m²
€ 161,158
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a unique terraced house in Poznań's Plewiska. T…
3 room housein Mrowino, Poland
3 room house
Mrowino, Poland
75 m²
€ 119,687
5 room housein Sikorzyn, Poland
5 room house
Sikorzyn, Poland
219 m²
€ 84,876
4 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
94 m²
€ 257,638
2 room apartmentin Glinka Duchowna, Poland
2 room apartment
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,653
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
45 m²
€ 78,430
4 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
75 m²
€ 199,836
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
49 m²
€ 113,863
5 room housein Kazmierz, Poland
5 room house
Kazmierz, Poland
155 m²
€ 115,819
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
39 m²
€ 103,141
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
30 m²
€ 72,843
5 room housein Zbrudzewo, Poland
5 room house
Zbrudzewo, Poland
206 m²
€ 419,010
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
47 m²
€ 117,968
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
56 m²
€ 95,620
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
50 m²
€ 107,224
2 room apartmentin Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
2 room apartment
Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
39 m²
€ 71,339
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
74 m²
€ 171,042
5 room housein Lubon, Poland
5 room house
Lubon, Poland
140 m²
€ 207,356
1 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
31 m²
€ 97,769
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, today I would like to present an offer to sell studio ap…
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
47 m²
€ 78,000
4 room apartmentin Czerwonak, Poland
4 room apartment
Czerwonak, Poland
77 m²
€ 92,182
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
48 m²
€ 82,728
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a 2-room apartment located in the hou…
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
54 m²
€ 94,331
Would you like to live in a fully scheduled apartment with a nice view and have it close to …
6 room housein Pecna, Poland
6 room house
Pecna, Poland
249 m²
€ 274,828
Offer in preparation I offer a detached house with a large developed garden for sale. The ho…
2 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
37 m²
€ 90,034
3 room apartmentin Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
61 m²
€ 171,687
I recommend the offer of 3 – a peaceful apartment located in Poznań in Jeżyce – ul. Zofia Na…
3 room housein Lusowo, Poland
3 room house
Lusowo, Poland
90 m²
€ 163,307
I invite you to the ( gm. Dopiewo ). In this town near Poznań, an original and classy finish…

