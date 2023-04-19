Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Konin County
  5. gmina Golina
  6. Golina
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Golina, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room housein Golina, Poland
5 room house
Golina, Poland
275 m²
€ 367,672
The subject of sale is a detached house with a usable area of 275.33 m2 located on a large p…
Realting.com
Go