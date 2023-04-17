Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Gniezno County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gniezno County, Poland

gmina Gniezno
2
gmina Kiszkowo
2
Gniezno
2
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
4 room housein Karczewko, Poland
4 room house
Karczewko, Poland
120 m²
€ 191,814
4 room housein Jankowko, Poland
4 room house
Jankowko, Poland
200 m²
€ 181,359
OPEN DAY – 04.02. ( Saturday ) from 11:00 to 15:00. The door of the house will be wide open …
4 room housein Dalki, Poland
4 room house
Dalki, Poland
155 m²
€ 149,141
I am pleased to introduce you to the one-story detached house located on a charming plot of …
5 room housein Gniezno, Poland
5 room house
Gniezno, Poland
101 m²
€ 168,557
I will sell a house in a semi-detached house, located in Gniezno on the Porzeczkowy District…
4 room housein Karczewko, Poland
4 room house
Karczewko, Poland
86 m²
€ 95,800
Are you looking for a recreational home near the lake for relaxation for you and your family…
5 room housein Gniezno, Poland
5 room house
Gniezno, Poland
144 m²
€ 149,141

Properties features in Gniezno County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir