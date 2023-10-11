Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Zloczew
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in gmina Zloczew, Poland

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Zloczew, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Zloczew, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
We offer an apartment for sale in a restored tenement house of Reinhold Finster, one of the…
€80,485

Properties features in gmina Zloczew, Poland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir