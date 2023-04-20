Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Toruń County
  5. gmina Zlawies Wielka

Residential properties for sale in gmina Zlawies Wielka, Poland

1 property total found
3 room housein Zarosle Cienkie, Poland
3 room house
Zarosle Cienkie, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 281,686
Functional detached house located in Zaroślo Cienkie near Czarny Błota.Beautiful, peaceful s…

