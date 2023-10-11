Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Zabierzow

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in gmina Zabierzow, Poland

1 property total found
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Kobylany, Poland
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Kobylany, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an open shell with a usable area of 400 m2, right next to the Kobylańska…
€320,373

Properties features in gmina Zabierzow, Poland

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Mir