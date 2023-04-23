Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lesser Poland Voivodeship
  4. Kraków County
  5. gmina Zabierzow

Residential properties for sale in gmina Zabierzow, Poland

1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Pisary, Poland
Villa 4 room villa
Pisary, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 246 m² Number of floors 2
€ 489,591
For sale a beautiful house in excellent condition, located in the buffer zone of Krakow'…

