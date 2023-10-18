Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Wolsztyn, Poland

Apartment in Wolsztyn, Poland
Apartment
Wolsztyn, Poland
Area 5 906 m²
Attractive plot with area. 5,906 m2, currently built-up with an office and workshop building
€1,29M

Properties features in gmina Wolsztyn, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
