Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Wodzislaw
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Wodzislaw, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
3 room apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
€138,646
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
Apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Area 2 157 m²
€1,66M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Wodzislaw, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir