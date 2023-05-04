Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Trzebnica County
  5. gmina Wisznia Mala

Residential properties for sale in gmina Wisznia Mala, Poland

2 properties total found
House in Ligota Piekna, Poland
House
Ligota Piekna, Poland
Area 300 m²
€ 784,436
5 room house in Ligota Piekna, Poland
5 room house
Ligota Piekna, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
€ 294,164

Properties features in gmina Wisznia Mala, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir