Residential properties for sale in gmina Ustrzyki Dolne, Poland

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin Smolice, Poland
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
167 m²
€ 1,185,596
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 183,467
Spacious well-appointed apartment for sale in the Ursus area, on Skoroszewska street. Thr…
4 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
48 m²
€ 134,274
Are you looking for a flat for yourself or for investment? Do you care about a good location…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 264 m² Number of floors 2
€ 626,083
For sale 2-storey house (half-house) 264 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Kormoran…
5 room housein Klony, Poland
5 room house
Klony, Poland
180 m²
€ 127,182
I recommend buying a completely renovated, atmospheric two-room house with a well-kept garde…
3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 391,816
Luxury apartment for sale with a terrace in Wilanów district at Syta street The in…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
73 m²
€ 243,910
Elegant, two-room apartment in a cozy estate. For people looking for peace and comfort in a …
3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
61 m²
€ 126,751
For sale, an apartment located in Warsaw's Bródno, ideal for families and an investment for …
4 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 107 m² 6 Floor
€ 299,497
Over 100 meter apartment located on Targówek Mieszkaniowy. The apartment includes: - living…
3 room apartmentin Bialuty, Poland
3 room apartment
Bialuty, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 91,307
Large 4-room apartment for sale Warsaw, Błonie #12617 Contact +48574672833 ( WhatsApp …
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 127,193
2-room central apartment for sale near metro in Warsaw, Bemowo #12622 Contact +4857467…
3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 138,754
Flat for sale in Białołęka district, Brzeziny, at Skarbka z Gór street Currently…

