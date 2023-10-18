Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Szamotuly, Poland

Szamotuly
4
7 properties total found
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 100 m²
— Ground floor house — Kępa — terrace — garage world —
€187,957
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 115 m²
A house with space for the family and inspiration for business
€120,205
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 4 686 m²
The area consisting of two plots No. 114/31 and 114/32 in Przyborów (municipality of Szamotu…
€130,914
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 103 m²
Segment in a 103m2 terraced building with a garden and terrace located in a terraced buildin…
€108,185
Apartment in Ostrolesie, Poland
Apartment
Ostrolesie, Poland
Area 215 m²
A beautiful detached house with a garage, after renovation, located in a quiet street with a…
€196,481
Apartment in Lipnica, Poland
Apartment
Lipnica, Poland
Area 158 m²
Good morning, we are pleased to present you a unique offer to sell an exclusive detached hou…
€426,182
Apartment in Ostrolesie, Poland
Apartment
Ostrolesie, Poland
Area 1 361 m²
I recommend for sale 8 construction plots located in Szamotuły
€38,669

